3 teens accused of stealing historic newspaper from 9/11 attacks from Lyndhurst museum

Three Bergen County teenagers are facing burglary charges after breaking into a historic Lyndhurst building and stealing the front page of a newspaper featuring coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, authorities said.

Lyndhurst police responded to an activated burglar alarm at the Little Red Schoolhouse Museum at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said in a press release issued Tuesday. An arriving officer noticed three people fleeing the building, all of whom stopped and were detained after he identified himself as a member of law enforcement.

The three suspects were identified as a 19-year-old from Ramsey; an 18-year-old from East Rutherford; and an 18-year-old from Lyndhurst. Investigators determined the trio removed the cover page from a 2001 newspaper covering the World Trade Center attacks before leaving the museum.

All three suspects were charged with burglary and released, with court appearances scheduled for April 10. Additional charges are pending.

The Little Red Schoolhouse has been a staple of Lyndhurst for more than two centuries. The original school was built in 1804 and was one of the first public schools in Bergen County, according to police.

The school was knocked down and rebuilt twice: once in 1849 with a second level added and again in 1893 to construct a single-level, one-room public school that still stands.

Today, the Little Red Schoolhouse is a local history museum and the home of the Lyndhurst Historical Society. It was added to the National Register of Historical Places in 1997.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teens charged in stealing 9/11 newspaper from Lyndhurst NJ museum