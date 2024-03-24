3 Tampa landmarks ranked as most Instagrammed places in Florida

TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — Three landmarks in Tampa have taken the top spots as the most Instagrammed places in the state of Florida in 2024, according to research from BonusFinder.

The website compared over 2,700 landmarks across the U.S., based on those picture-perfect photo opportunities.

Whether you’re a travel enthusiast or just appreciate those aesthetically pleasing shots, here are the locations that caught the eye.

Busch Gardens took No. 13 as the most Instragrammable place in Florida. The theme park’s most popular hashtag was #buschgardenstampa, with 114,633 pictures.

The next Tampa landmark to find a spot on the list was the Tampa Riverwalk at No. 15. The riverwalk reached over 91,350 hashtags under #tampariverwalk.

And the last Tampa location to make the list was the Florida Aquarium. At No. 19 on the list, the aquarium has over 63,072 uses of the hashtag #floridaaqaurium.

One other Tampa Bay area location to make the 2024 list was St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, coming in at No. 25 with 47,000 hashtags under #starmandscircle.

Here’s how BonusFinder ranked the top 10 most Instagrammable landmarks in Florida:

The Everglades National Park Wynwood Walls Walt Disney World Resort SeaWorld Orlando John F. Kennedy Space Center

Here are the top 10 most Instagrammable landmarks across the nation:

Central Park, NY Broadway, NY Times Square, NY Yosemite National Park, CA Grand Canyon National Park, AZ Cape Cod, MA ManhattanBridge, NY Golden Gate Bridge, CA Empire State Building, NY Statue of Liberty, NY

