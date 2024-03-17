3 suspects sought in Pasco County for trying to kick in door to home: deputies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for three suspects who tried to enter a home by kicking in the door in the middle of the night.

At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the three suspects tried to force their way into a home located in the Fox Hollow Drive area of Port Richey.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they were wearing dark-colored jeans and hoodies. One suspect appeared to have a New Balance logo on the back of their hoodie.

Officials said that one of the men also appeared to have a firearm. They drove away in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 24009111. Tips can also be submitted online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

