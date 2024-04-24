3 suspects, including juvenile, arrested after armed robbery near Fort Worth restaurant

Three suspects, including a juvenile, are in custody and charged with robbing someone at gunpoint in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in north Fort Worth on Saturday night, police said.

John Lynn Elder, 20, Darius Ray Carr, 18, and a juvenile suspect fled the scene in the 4400 block of Western Center Boulevard after allegedly taking cash and a mobile phone from the victim, police said Wednesday in a post on social media.

Officials haven’t released the juvenile’s name and age.

The Haltom City Police Department assisted with the case, which led to a chase near the boundary of the two cities, Fort Worth police said. A helicopter, dogs and patrol officers from Haltom City and Fort Worth were involved in the pursuit.

Information from the Fort Worth Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center was instrumental in locating the suspects, according to the post.

“The successful apprehension highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation and the advanced capabilities of our real-time crime detection technology,” police said.

