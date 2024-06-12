3 suspects in Columbia homicide arrested by Oklahoma tribal police

Three suspects allegedly connected to a June 2023 homicide were arrested recently in Oklahoma.

Alqueze Jones, 20, Deljuan Turner, 20, and Deazes Turner, 22, all of Columbia, face charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting death of Deshon Joseph Houston on June 26, 2023, in the 3200 block of Dove Drive. Extradition orders were issued by June 6 for all three. Once in custody in Missouri, they will be held without bond.

Their arrest June 6 by Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police follows arrests of Jajuan Crockett, 21, Damarkus Williams, 18, and Bryton Allen, 19, in June 2023, and Ja’Shaun Barney, 18, in November.

Police were still searching for Jones and both Turners as of March, and by April, the U.S. Marshal's Office was offering a $3,000 reward for information that led to their arrest.

Columbia police in a news release acknowledged the assistance of the tribal police and the greater community.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Oklahoma tribal police arrest 3 suspects in Missouri homicide