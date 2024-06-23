3 suspects accused of armed carjacking at Shell gas station in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three suspects were apprehended following an armed carjacking at a Shell gas station on Sunday morning.

At 11:03 a.m., Tampa police responded to the Shell located at 5100 Adamo Drive regarding an armed carjacking.

According to officials, the suspects were armed with firearms and stole a victim’s 2016 Hyundai. Thankfully, the victim was not hurt.

About an hour later, police found the car in the 1900 block of East Fletcher Avenue. The three suspects then fled on foot before being apprehended at the Bahia Apartments on Sycamore Court.

No further details have been released.

