3 Sunrise Services to check out this Easter Sunday

(COLORADO) — The sunrise service is an Easter tradition, and many Coloradoans gather to watch the sun come up on Easter morning each year. Here are three sunrise services that are local favorites.

The 77th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre starts at 6 a.m. and doors open at 4:45 a.m.

Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is hosting its annual Easter Sunrise Service. Bring a lawn chair and blankets because it’s likely to be chilly. Gates open at 5:30 a.m.

Alpine Resort Ministries in Breckenridge will be holding a Sunrise Service on Peak 9 at the Ten-Mile Station. Head up the mountain at 6 a.m. on the Quicksilver Chair, and the service starts at 6:30. No lift ticket required.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.