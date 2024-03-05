3 storms this week: When will the heaviest rain arrive in Massachusetts?

Three systems packing wet weather will move through Massachusetts beginning Tuesday, with the heaviest rainfall arriving on Wednesday before the chance for additional rain and snow on the weekend.

After a murky start to Tuesday, steadier rain will move in from the south by late morning and continue throughout the afternoon into the evening. Rainfall averages will range between 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches but a few areas could get as much as 1 inch of rain by day’s end, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

“We could have one or two embedded downpours but it’s not going to be a torrential rain,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “Nonetheless, it’s going to be soggy through and through...I see the steady rain going to about 10 p.m. Once it tapers off we still have mist and fog that will continue through the overnight hours.”

Wednesday morning will bring a brief pause in the soggy stretch, so make the most of it because Spear has issued a Weather Alert for Wednesday evening into Thursday.

THREE storms to watch this week:

✅light-moderate rain today

✅heavy rain (and wind) Wed afternoon-Thu

✅Sun rain & possible elevation snow pic.twitter.com/oTDUYYYEMl — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 5, 2024

“It’s a dry start and we’ll get some cracks in the clouds but by day’s end we’ll be back on a Weather Alert,” Spear said of the Wednesday forecast. “Temperatures are set to soar tomorrow but during the afternoon rain redevelops”

That rain will turn heavy at times during the evening commute and through the overnight hours. There will also be flooding concerns lingering into Thursday morning.

“A stronger storm will bring a soaking rain to the region from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday. Anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain is currently expected during that time,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “The heaviest will come through Wednesday night. Street and river flooding may occur, especially in southeastern Massachusetts, where the highest totals are predicted.”

Scattered showers will continue throughout Thursday as winds pick up. Sustained wind will increase to 15-30 mph with the strongest gusts 40-55 mph of Cape Cod and the Islands.

The wind will linger into Friday, which will be the lone dry day in the forecast this week.

Saturday night into Sunday will then bring more rain to the Boston area and the potential for elevation snow.

