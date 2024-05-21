3 shot in Trotwood early Sunday; investigation ongoing

May 20—At least three people were shot early Saturday in Trotwood.

Police were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of the 4100 block of Salem Avenue.

As Trotwood officers checked the area, three people were admitted to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said.

All three gunshot victims had injuries described as not life-threatening.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is active and that anyone with information is urged to contact Trotwood Police Department investigations at 937-854-3988.