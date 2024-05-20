3 shot, 1 in head at Horry County park, report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot, including one in the head, at a park in the Longs area Saturday evening, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Horry County police responded to the Poplar Park at about 7:40 p.m. for a shooting, the report said. One person was shot in the foot, another was shot in the head and a third person was shot in the upper leg. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The report does not indicate any arrests have been made.



Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

