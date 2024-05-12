3 shot, 1 dead in Middletown

May 12—A person is dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Middletown, according to Deputy Chief Earl Nelson.

The drive-by shooting occurred about 3:25 a.m. Sunday on Sheffield Street near Sheldon Avenue. One person was dead at the scene. The victims were shot while sitting in a car, according to police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, but no arrests had been made as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ken Mynhier 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

There were other reports of shots fired overnight in Middletown, including on Shafer Street, but investigators do not believe the incidents are related.