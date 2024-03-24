3 shootings, 1 police chase, 1 arrest overnight in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police had a busy morning in the early hours of Sunday, with three shootings in the city of Lansing between 1:30-4:30 a.m.

A suspect also led several police agencies on a chase from the southside to the northside of Lansing in the early hours of the morning.

As of early Sunday afternoon, two people are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. One woman is in police custody.

Lansing Police Dept. Sgt. Dillon Reust told 6 News that police had responded around 1:45 a.m. to the 5200 block of South Cedar Street, for a victim who said he’d been shot in the chest.

Police learned that the shooting had happened at a large gathering the Eldorado Event Center on South Cedar Street. The victim had driven himself to the hospital and is now recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also found several bullet casings on the scene and found out that a big fight had happened between several people at the event center. The shooting is still under investigation.

Officers then responded at around 3 a.m. to a separate shooting incident. The shooting happened on Dakin Street in Lansing, near the intersection with Walsh Street.

(Getty Images)

When officers arrived on scene, they found out the accused person and the victim had both left the area. The victim, who was shot in two places including her wrist, had driven herself to the hospital.

Police ultimately found several spent bullets in the road, and also bullet holes in two cars, including the one that the victim had been driving.

The woman who was shot on Dakin Street is also expected to recover from her injuries, which police said are non-life-threatening.

How LPD is handling gun violence in Lansing

The shooting on Dakin Street, which police said appeared to have happened at a large party at someone’s home, is under investigation.

Around 4:30 a.m., police got reports of a third separate incident. A woman called several times saying another woman was threatening to kill her.

Several police agencies, who were already helping LPD because of the first two early-morning incidents, responded to the report of the third incident.

Police responded to the 4900 block of Christiansen Road, near Jolly, in Lansing. While the caller was on the phone, responders heard gunshots. The gunfire hit the caller’s home, but did not hit a person.

(Getty Images)

The caller gave police a name and description of the alleged shooter. Shortly after, police attempted to stop the alleged shooter’s car, and she led the responding officers on a chase from the southside to the northside of Lansing.

At one point, the suspect threw the gun out the window of the car. Police eventually caught her on the northside of town and arrested her. She is now in custody.

Sgt. Reust told 6 News that the police agencies involved in the chase were Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Lansing Township Police Department, Delta Township Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Reust said there have been so arrests so far for the first two shootings in Lansing Sunday, but “I’m confident that we’re going to get some names, if we haven’t already.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.