3 severely injured in southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Memphis Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the area of Western Park Drive and Tomahawk Street just after 3 a.m.

Two women, 24 and 31, and a man, 25, were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was in a black sedan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

