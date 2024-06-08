4 hurt in Uptown shooting, CMPD says

A shooting in Uptown Charlotte early Saturday morning has left four people injured, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. outside of a business on N. Tryon Street, near W. 10th Street.

Police said one victim had life-threatening injuries, while the other three victims only sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to police.

The victims in the shooting haven’t been identified.

Police said initial reports indicate that an argument occurred before a man went to his car, retrieved a gun, returned to the area, and started shooting.

That man then left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with residents who were visiting the area for the Taste of Charlotte.

Many said the news about the shooting was very unsettling.

“Well, it really makes me want to go back home because I got my little kids here with me, and you know I care about their safety and wellbeing, and parking right here, I’m thinking, should we stay here or go home?” visitor Mike Alexander said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

