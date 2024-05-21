3 school buses involved in crash on I-55 in Grundy County, police say

Three school buses from Reed-Custer Schools were involved in a crash Tuesday morning on I-55 in the Chicago suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

A multi-unit crash involving the buses happened around 8:35 a.m. at I-55 northbound at milepost 246 in Grundy County, police said. Minor injuries are reported at the scene, police said.

Other school buses are on the way to the scene to help relocate students. Police said the Loves Truck Stop on the east side of I-55 is the current site for relocation.

The Braidwood Police Department said the children will return to Reed-Custer Middle School in Braidwood once state police complete its investigation.

The right lane of traffic is temporarily closed, but is proceeding in the left lane, police said.

