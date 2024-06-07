3 restaurants closed; roaches, flies seen in latest Fort Worth inspections

Three restaurants were closed and pests were seen in several places in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 150 inspections from May 19 to June 1.

Fort Worth inspection scores are based on a demerit system. When an establishment receives over 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations and has 48 hours to take corrective action on all other violations.

Three restaurants were closed due to serious health violations.

Sushi Axiom at 4625 Donnelly Avenue was closed, and roaches were seen inside the restaurant. Lisa’s Chicken at 3770 Hemphill Street and Golden Chick at 14205 Trinity Blvd were also ordered to close as they both did not have hot water.

Three places received over 30 demerits:

Beacon Cafe at 12721 Saginaw Blvd., 33

Hot Shot Food Store at 4413 East Berry Street, 33

Sushi Axiom at 4625 Donnelly Avenue, 32

Seven other restaurants received high scores:

Wings Haven at 5001 East Berry Street, 30

Dixie House Cafe at 6200 East Lancaster Avenue, 28

Happy Town at 2401 Westport Parkway, 28

Lisa’s Chicken at 3770 Hemphill Street, 28

New Day Cafe Brunch House at 4601 Boat Club Road, 28

Radisson at 2540 Meacham Blvd, 28

On The Border at 6536 Northwest Loop 820, 27

Four restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Arrieros Mexican Food at 4400 Benbrook Highway, 18

Beacon Cafe at 12721 Saginaw Blvd., 33

Hot Shot Food Store at 4413 East Berry Street, 14

Joe’s Future Food Mart at 4225 Miller Avenue, 8

Roaches were seen at:

Sushi Axiom at 4625 Donnelly Avenue, 32

Malai Kitchen at 5289 Monahans Avenue, 17

Little Caesars Pizza at 2977 Precinct Line Road, 20

Taco Bell at 9180 Camp Bowie West Blvd., 10

Flies and gnats were seen at:

Beacon Cafe at 12721 Saginaw Blvd., 33

Hot Shot Food Store at 4413 East Berry Street, 33

Lisa’s Chicken at 3770 Hemphill Street, 28

Radisson at 2540 Meacham Blvd., 28

On The Border at 6536 Northwest Loop 820, 27

Don Pancho Tortilleria & Taqueria at 5159 Wichita Street, 23

Cousin’s Bar-B-Q at 6262 McCart Avenue, 20

Little Caesars Pizza at 9076 Camp Bowie West Blvd., 20

Towne Grill at 9365 Rain Lily Trail, 19

Twin Peaks at 12750 South Freeway, 19

Charleys Philly Steaks at 9521 White Settlement Road, 18

Las Tarascas Meat Market at 3318 Azle Avenue, 14

Fred’s Texas West at 7101 Camp Bowie West Blvd, 13

Outback Steakhouse at 9701 North Freeway, 13

Discovery Village at Alliance Towncenter at 3401 Amador Drive, 12

BJ’s Restaurant & Brew House at 4720 South Hulen Street, 11

Popeye’s at 4368 Highway 360, 11

Little Caesars Pizza at 9521 White Settlement Road, 9

Whataburger at 3701 West Freeway, 9

Food City at 1200 East Long Avenue, 8

Chick-Fil-A at 4332 Highway 360, 7

Hyatt Place at 3201 Alliance Town Center, 7

