3 Republicans compete for GOP nomination for Oregon secretary of state in primary election

Tim McCloud, Brent Barker and Sen. Dennis Linthicum are running for Oregon secretary of state.

This story will be updated at 8 p.m. with the first election results.

Three Republicans are vying for their party's nomination for Oregon secretary of state in Tuesday's primary election.

The candidates are Brent Barker, a small business owner; Dennis Linthicum, a state senator representing Klamath County and portions of Deschutes and Jackson counties, and a former Klamath County commissioner; and Tim McCloud, elections chair for the Oregon Republican Party and an analyst in business development and information systems.

The winner of the Republican primary will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election.

The secretary of state is responsible for overseeing Oregon's elections, guiding state audits and managing various records. The secretary of state also serves on the three-member State Land Board with the governor and treasurer and as chair of the Oregon Board of Sustainability and Environment.

Barker said his plans include changing vote by mail to in-person voting that would require valid government-issued ID, implementing a statewide holiday for all election and introducing a tax credit to employers that provide half- and full-day paid holidays to employees for elections.

He also said he would work to reset voter registration rolls and require “equal observers” of major parties at all voting stations.

Linthicum is barred from running for reelection in the Legislature for accumulating more than 10 unexcused absences during GOP senators' walkout during the 2023 Legislature.

He said his priorities include ending a contract with an “AI vendor” used to track and trace misinformation, disinformation and mal-information, which he referred to as evidence of the office’s disenfranchisement of some voters. Linthicum also has advocated ending mail voting in the state.

McCloud said he would update and change the secretary of state's complaints process and enhance the functionality of web features.

He said he also would change a “culture of perceived ‘antagonism’ by the office” into a collaborative one with the public.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Election results: 3 run in Oregon secretary of state GOP primary