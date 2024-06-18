With 3 plane crashes this month, could there be a reason for the uptick?

DENVER (KDVR) — With three plane crashes in under two weeks in Colorado, could there be a reason for the uptick? One aviation expert said this is not out of the ordinary for this time of year.

“We do see, statistically, an uptick in general aviation accidents during the spring and summer months,” said Chad Kendall, an aviation professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

2 killed in small plane crash into Steamboat Springs mobile home park

Kendall said there are a few different reasons for that. Chief among them is as the weather improves, more pilots are itching to get in the sky.

“People have had their airplanes over in hangars during the winter months. They’re not flying as often,” Kendall said.

With more planes flying, Kendall said, statistically, it stands to reason that more crashes could happen.

“There’s longer days to fly, more hours put on airplanes,” he said.

Colorado plane crashes under federal investigation

As for the specifics behind each crash, he said it is impossible to connect the dots between them.

“These three accidents that we’ve had recently are very different accidents,” he said. “There’s not a single point between each one of them.”

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

And said says the full picture will not emerge until the investigation into each one is complete. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will reach a conclusion about what happened.

“The NTSB and the FAA are going to be very busy in our area investigating these accidents and determining the causal factors for these,” Kendall said.

Kendall said the initial reports will usually be released within a couple of months, but the full investigations can take up to two years before being finished.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.