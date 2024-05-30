3 people taken into custody after man is stabbed with machete in Times Square

Three people were taken into custody Thursday in connection with a man who was stabbed with a machete in Times Square, New York.

The man was stabbed in both legs at West 45 Street and Broadway and taken to Bellevue Hospital, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

There was a search earlier Thursday for three men who fled on foot. Authorities said they were canvassing the area for surveillance video.

One person was said to be wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with a book bag during the attack. The second was in a "Wu-Tang Clan" shirt and the third had on a grey hooded shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Charges against the perpetrators are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com