3 people shot after verbal dispute in Oakland

(KRON) – Three people were shot in Oakland after a verbal dispute on Sunday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Oakland police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of 47th Avenue for reports of a shooting around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers located evidence of a shooting and three victims who sustained a gunshot wound(s). The Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel assisted in the investigation. The three victims were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victims and the person responsible for the shooting were involved in a verbal dispute before the shooting.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

