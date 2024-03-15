3 people shot outside a Warner Robins lounge. Suspect in custody, police say

Three people were shot and suffered injuries in Warner Robins early Friday morning, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers were called to the CRU Lounge located on 85 South Highway for a report of a possible active shooter, according to the police department. It was initially reported that at least one person was shot.

Upon arrival, officers saw multiple cars and people fleeing the location. Officers secured the scene and then began rendering first aid.

Officers found the first victim, a 28-year-old, close to the parking lot. Kendrick had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Navicent medical center in Macon.

Two other victims, both 27, went to Houston Healthcare-Warner Robins in personally-owned vehicles, according to police. One of them had a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was taken to Navicent for further treatment. The other had been grazed and received treatment at Houston Healthcare-Warner Robins.

Detectives learned during the initial investigation that a fight had started between unknown parties.

Katlyn Green, 24, was involved and used a handgun to shoot the victims, police alleged. Officers charged Green with aggravated assault.

Warner Robins Police were still investigating the incident later Friday morning.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at (478) 302-5380 or by contacting Macon Regional Crimestoppers.