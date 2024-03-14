3 people shot near busy Henry County shopping center, police investigating

Stockbridge Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating a triple shooting.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police got a call about shots fired in the parking lot of a shopping center on North Henry Boulevard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

Two men were found in a car in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Police said they also received a call that someone walked into the Popeyes on North Henry Blvd. with a gunshot wound a short time later.

All three men were conscious and breathing when they were taken to Grady Hospital.

Police have not confirmed if the three victims are connected.

Police have not offered any details on what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: