3 people injured after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people in Ithaca were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Friday night.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, a person operating a motorcycle, the motorcyclist’s passenger, and a pedestrian were injured during a crash on the 300 block of Elmira Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. on May 17. All three of the individuals were taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital via ambulance.

Police say that the operator of the motorcycle is in critical but stable condition, the passenger is in stable condition, and the pedestrian is in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

The names of the people involved have not been released. Police are currently investigating this incident and say that no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department using one of the following methods:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

The Ithaca Police Department, Bangs Ambulance, and the Ithaca Fire Department responded to the crash. The New York State Police Department is assisting the Ithaca Police Department with the investigation.

