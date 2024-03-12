3 people injured after their Jeep crashes with a Groveport Madison school bus in Columbus

Three people inside this Jeep were injured Monday afternoon, March 11, 2024, when it collided head-on with a Groveport Madison school bus on Columbus' Southeast Side.

Three people were injured, one critically, when the Jeep they were riding in collided head-on with a Groveport Madison school bus Monday afternoon on Columbus' Southeast Side.

Columbus 911 dispatchers said that Columbus fire received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision between a school bus and a Jeep at Chatterton and Retriever roads.

A Groveport Madison school bus was involved in a head-on collision with a Jeep Monday afternoon at Chatterton and Retriever roads on Columbus' Southeast Side. There were no students on the bus and the bus driver was not injured, but three people in the Jeep were transported to hospitals, police said.

There were no students aboard the Groveport Madison Local School District bus at the time and the driver bus was not injured, the district reported.

Columbus fire medics transported three people from the Jeep to local hospitals. Two of them were transported to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition, and one person was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

A Jeep and a Groveport Madison school bus were involved in a head-on collision Monday afternoon on the city's East Side near Blacklick Estates. Three people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 3 people injured in school bus crash on Columbus' Southeast Side