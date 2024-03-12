3 people injured after their Jeep crashes with a Groveport Madison school bus in Columbus
Three people were injured, one critically, when the Jeep they were riding in collided head-on with a Groveport Madison school bus Monday afternoon on Columbus' Southeast Side.
Columbus 911 dispatchers said that Columbus fire received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision between a school bus and a Jeep at Chatterton and Retriever roads.
There were no students aboard the Groveport Madison Local School District bus at the time and the driver bus was not injured, the district reported.
Columbus fire medics transported three people from the Jeep to local hospitals. Two of them were transported to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition, and one person was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
