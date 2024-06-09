3 people, including a teenager, arrested in connection to January murder of 14-year-old

Three people have been arrested for the January murder of 14-year-old Micah Thomas, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Thomas was shot on Castle Boulevard on January 1. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

JSO identified three suspects during the investigation: 16-year-old Rian Brown, Isaiah Conner, and Lamya Gillis.

Brown and Conner were arrested for murder. Gillis was arrested for accessory after the fact.

Jail records show Conner and Gillis were arrested Thursday.

