3 people hurt, including 2 teens, after driver fails to obey stop sign, State Patrol says

Two teenage boys and a man from Aberdeen were sent to an area hospital Sunday night after a collision in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 9:05 p.m., a 33-year-old woman from Ocean Shores was traveling westbound on Copalis Beach Road where it meets with state Route 109. The other vehicle was traveling northbound on SR 109 when the woman failed to obey the posted stop sign and struck it, troopers say.

The woman was uninjured, but the three in the other car, a 32-year-old man and two boys, ages 13 and 15, were transported to Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen.

All parties involved were wearing their seat belts.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to State Patrol.