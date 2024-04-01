3 people hurt after crash in downtown Fresno. One of the vehicles was stolen, cops say

Two teens in a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle Sunday night in downtown Fresno.

Fresno Police officers responded to Fulton and Van Ness at 7:40 p.m. when the teen allegedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle in the intersection, Lt. Leslie Williams said.

The teens were taken to a local hospital as precautionary measures, Williams said, but three people in the other vehicle — two women and a 17-year-old — were also taken to the hospital for complaint of pain.

Williams said officers attempted to stop the Hyundai for traffic infractions near Jensen and Cedar avenues

The vehicle did not stop and officers pursued it for a short distance before backing off because of unsafe driving by the teen.

Officers saw the taillight from a distance and lost sight of the vehicle. Eight minutes later, officers were told of the traffic collision.

Police investigate a two-vehicle crash in which one of the vehicles was stolen before the collision in Fresno, California on Sunday, March 31, 2024.