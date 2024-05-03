3 people hit by vehicle after fight near Dayton middle school

Three people were sent to the hospital Thursday night after they were hit by a car near a Dayton middle school.

Police and medics were called to the area of Willowwood Drive near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian crash.

Multiple adults had allegedly met up in the area in order to fight, according to Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera.

“After the fight was over a suspect got into their car and hit three of the people who had been involved in the fight,” Ponichtera said.

As we showed you on News Center 7 at 6:00, the fight and crash was caught on someone’s home security camera. The video showed the crowd start to break up and then a white SUV hit two people before turning around and hitting the third person. The SUV then sped off.

All three people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening, according to police.

The Dayton Police Department’s Family Justice Center is investigating the incident, which police said is domestic-related.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677. If the person wishes to remain anonymous they can do so through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.











