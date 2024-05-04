3 people facing gun charges after traffic stop in American Canyon

(KRON) – Three Vallejo residents are facing gun charges after a traffic stop, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

American Canyon police officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Honda Civic in the 3600 block of Broadway shortly after midnight on Thursday. According to police, the Honda did not have a license plate.

American Canyon Police Department

The sedan was occupied by three Vallejo residents: a 19-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old who was on felony probation out of Solano County for a prior illegal firearms charge.

Officers located a non-serialized .40 caliber illegal ghost gun with a 22-round magazine.

The individuals were arrested for felony gun charges. The minor was arrested for additional warrant charges, violation of his probation and for providing a false name to officers.

