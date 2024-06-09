3 people from Butler County killed in single-vehicle crash in northwestern Pennsylvania

Three people from Butler County died in a crash in northwestern Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Centerville Road west of Parker Hill Road in Athens Township, Crawford County, around 8:10 p.m.

Police say a car traveling east went off the roadway and hit a tree. The back passenger was ejected from the vehicle, but the driver and front-row passenger were not.

All three were found dead when first responders arrived at the scene, troopers said. The crash report released by police indicated no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

State police identified two of the victims by name: Ronald Parisi, 21, of Chicora, and Joshua Boettner, 19, of Butler. The third victim was only identified as a 17-year-old male from Butler.

