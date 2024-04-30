3 people arrested after traffic stop in Pittsburgh; could be related to Mercer gun store burglary

Three people were arrested Monday evening after a traffic stop in Pittsburgh.

The traffic stop happened on Saw Mill Run Boulevard near Warrington Avenue after a BOLO was issued for a white Hyundai Accent.

At this time, the arrests appear to be connected to a smash-and-grab gun store robbery in Mercer County early Monday morning.

At this time, the arrests appear to be connected to a smash-and-grab gun store robbery in Mercer County early Monday morning.

Detectives saw firearms in plain view inside the car during the traffic stop.

Channel 11 crews were at the scene as the car was towed away.

The suspects were taken to Pittsburgh Police headquarters to be interviewed by ATF agents.

