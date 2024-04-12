3 people arrested in connection to Roswell school lockdown

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned more about why Roswell’s Pecos Elementary School went into a brief lockdown on Tuesday after police say a group of men threatened to kill a teacher with a gun. Turns out, there was a second incident involving the same vehicle shortly after which led police to the trio.

Manhunt for man accused of fatally shooting his wife in New Mexico ends in Juarez

In the second incident, one of the men in the vehicle pointed a gun at two high school students and demanded their backpacks. When the students didn’t give it to them, they drove away.

Dakota Hoovan, 18, is accused of being the gunman in both incidents. He was taken into custody on Tuesday. Joshua Garcia, 19, and 21-year-old Elliot Pequeno were taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say the trio was bored and wanted to “scare somebody.” Investigators say Hoovan pointed a real gun at the teacher and pointed a BB gun at the students. Hoovan, Garcia, and Pequeno are charged with multiple 4th-degree felonies. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.