3 Pensacola teens wanted for questioning by ECSO in Montclair Road shooting

Three teens are wanted for questioning by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in connection to a shooting that injured a woman Monday.

The ECSO says they are searching for 18-year-old Michael Fulater, 19-year-old Zane Cook and 16-year-old Glen Janes III in reference to a woman injured in a shooting on the 4500 block of Montclair Road.

Deputies responded to the incident around 12:30 p.m. where they found the woman with gunshot wounds.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the teens, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia Montclair Road shooting suspects wanted for questioning