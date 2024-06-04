3 Pensacola teens wanted for questioning by ECSO in Montclair Road shooting

Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
·1 min read

Three teens are wanted for questioning by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in connection to a shooting that injured a woman Monday.

The ECSO says they are searching for 18-year-old Michael Fulater, 19-year-old Zane Cook and 16-year-old Glen Janes III in reference to a woman injured in a shooting on the 4500 block of Montclair Road.

Deputies responded to the incident around 12:30 p.m. where they found the woman with gunshot wounds.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the teens, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

