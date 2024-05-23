3-Year-Old Son of Rodeo Star Spencer Wright in Critical Condition After Riding Toy Tractor into Utah River

"We have received multiple small miracles along the way," Kallie Wright said of her son Levi following the tragic accident

Stacie Scott/The Deseret News via AP Spencer Wright pictured in 2015.

Spencer and Kallie Wright's 3-year-old son Levi is in critical condition after driving a toy tractor into a Utah river

"We have received multiple small miracles along the way and doctors are certainly surprised by the strides he has made," Kallie said in an update shared by family friend Mindy Sue Clark

"Keep praying for him," Kallie added in the message

The 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright is in critical condition after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river.

On Tuesday, May 21, at approximately 6 p.m. local time, the Beaver County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a call regarding the incident, per a statement shared on Facebook.

After authorities responded, the child was quickly located and "life saving measures were administered on scene," the release added. The child was then transported to Beaver Valley Hospital, and later airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, the statement added.



Per ABC4, the child has been identified as Levi Wright and is the son of Spencer Wright and his wife Kallie.

Family friend and spokesperson, Mindy Sue Clark, has been sharing updates regarding the tragedy on Facebook.

"Permission to share an update from Kallie Wright and Spencer Wright on Levi," one message read. "Levi's heart is beating on its own, he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that."

"We cuddled him all night and feel strongly that his spirit is no longer with us. We can't be selfish and drag this out for days, he doesn't deserve that. Shortly we will stop care and hold him close until his last breath on earth. My Baby, my beans, Mom & Dad love you always and forever!" the post added.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images Spencer Wright.

"Please give them time to navigate through this process. They will have more to share soon. Please send prayers for healing and comfort," Clark's message concluded.

The latest update shared on Clark's page from Kallie Wright on Wednesday, May 22, read, "Not much change in Levi since our last update but I do want you to know that we have received multiple small miracles along the way and doctors are certainly surprised by the strides he has made."

"He is fevering so they're keeping him really cold which is hard to watch, I can just hear him saying 'Mommy, I'm pretty coldy.' He is getting an eeg, to monitor any brain activity and we haven't heard much on what they're seeing yet," the post added.

"They've also started him on antibiotics and will do an MRI Friday or Saturday! We are unbelievably humbled by the love and prayers we have received, the help in all forms that is flooding our way is surreal. We miss our other babies, Mom hasn't spent a night away from baby until now but Brae and Steeley are in the best hands!" Kallie said while referencing her and Spencer's two other children.

"The doctors and staff here at primaries have been outstanding! We don't know what the future holds, please don't let prayers for my baby dim or his story become old news! Keep praying for him," Kallie said in the update.

Bronc Riding Nation was among those sending their well-wishes to the family, sharing photos of the 3-year-old on Instagram. "We're asking you to join the massive prayer effort for 3 year old Levi Wright, Kallie and Spencer Wright and everybody who knows and loves them," the organization wrote.

Beaver County Sheriff's Office and Mindy Sue Clark didn't immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE.

Spencer Wright was ranked 35th in the world in 2023 by ProRodeo and was the World Champion in 2014. He's yet to address the tragedy on his own social media pages.

