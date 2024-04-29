3-year-old shot in Homestead, police say. The toddler is in the hospital

A three-year-old was shot Sunday in Homestead, police say. The toddler is hospitalized.

The details of what transpired remain sparse. But police have confirmed that the child was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

According to the Miami Herald’s police scanner, officers were alerted at around 2:30 p.m. about a person being shot in the foot on the 2600 block of SE 10th St. The home is located inside the Riviera by Lennar, a townhome community in South Miami-Dade.

Channel 7 cameras captured marked and unmarked police cars, including a Miami-Dade Schools Police cruiser, outside of a home.

“At this time, details surrounding the incident are limited, and our investigation is ongoing,” the department said in a statement. “Our priority is to gather all relevant information and ensure a thorough investigation into this unfortunate event.”

