3-Year-Old Rescued from Pond
3-Year-Old Rescued from Pond
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
A 2010 Pontiac Vibe, one of the final vehicles built at the NUMMI plant in California, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Stay cool all spring and summer in this flattering staple, beloved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
Her faves include skin-perfecting finds from Neutrogena and L'Oreal, plus a deep-conditioning hair mask for less than $3.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
We rounded up our favorite pieces the singer has worn this year, from her Super Bowl jeans to the yellow bikini she wore in the Bahamas.
NASA administrator Bill Nelson has pronounced the agency's $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from Mars insufficient. "The bottom line is, an $11 billion budget is too expensive, and a 2040 return date is too far away," Nelson said at a press conference. In other words, clear the decks and start over — with commercial providers on board from the get-go.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
Boston Dynamics is retiring its dancing, search-and-rescue robot Atlas.
Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.
Nintendo has announced an Indie World showcase for April 17. Might it finally, at long last be time for Hollow Knight: Silksong news?
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
The biggest news stories this morning: Threads is testing real-time search results Tesla is reportedly laying off more than 10 percent of its workforce, Keanu Reeves’ latest iconic role is Shadow the Hedgehog.
Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.
Tax professionals field last-minute requests and file extensions as millions of Americans rush to beat the midnight deadline.
More than 232,000 shoppers are resting easy with these soft linens.
Use your hose and this telescoping gadget to tackle a dreaded chore without the high-wire act.
Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones preview the NBA Play-in Tournament, wonder how good Victor Wembanyama will be next year, and tell you their picks for some year-end awards.