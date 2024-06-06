3-year-old recovering from accidentally shooting herself in Montgomery Village

Police are investigating as a 3-year-old girl recovers from accidentally shooting herself inside a Montgomery Village apartment Tuesday, authorities said.

Around 12:09 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police officers responded to a call for an injured child at the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road. The girl was brought to an area hospital, where she is recovering from surgery, according to a news release from police.

Officers searched the residence after receiving a warrant and found a .40-caliber firearm, the department said.

A 15-year-old who does not live in the apartment was given a misdemeanor charge of possessing ammunition by a prohibited person and released to his parents, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.