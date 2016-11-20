3-Year-Old Left Alone For Hours After Car Crash is Paralyzed, Officials Investigating

A 3-year-old girl is partially paralyzed and suffering from brain bleeding after she was found in alone in a truck involved in a crash hours after the Texas accident , according to reports.

The little girl, Daniela Flores, was found by a towing company, a family member told KWES-TV.

She reportedly wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Read: Ex-Wife of 'Hot Car Dad' Speaks Out After Guilty Verdict: 'The Problem Is Not the Parent!'

Flores was in the care of her mother’s friend after her mother was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the family member.

The friend then left the child with a male, who was a driver in the crash, according to station.

A spokesperson for the City of Odessa reportedly said that the occupants of the three cars involved in the crash were all alert and exited their vehicles while waiting for authorities to arrive.

The driver, Ever Ortega of Oklahoma, allegedly told officials multiple times there were no other passengers inside of his Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to reports.

It wasn’t until three hours later that Flores was found in the floorboard of the backseat, according to NewsWest9.

Officials say she was unconscious, but breathing.

Read: Girl, 5, Found Alone in Bus Station Before Mom Later Found Dead at Home, Search On for Dad: Cops

Odessa Fire and Rescue will reportedly also conduct an internal review to see if those on the scene did everything they could.

Flores is currently in the hospital.

Ortega was charged with felony intoxication assault.

Watch: 15-Month-Old Twin Girls Die In Hot Car After Dad Spent Day Drinking: Cops

Related Articles: