3-year-old killed, two drivers injured in southeast Minnesota crash Monday

Apr. 30—HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A St. Paul child was killed in a crash when a vehicle and a semi-truck collided Monday morning on U.S. Highway 52.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2020 Peterbilt 579 semi was traveling south on Highway 52 and a 2016 Toyota Camry was traveling north when the Camry crossed the center line and collided with the semi head-on.

The 28-year-old driver of the Camry, Maria De Lose Garcia Galindo of St. Paul, suffered life-threatening injuries. A 3-year-old passenger was killed in the crash. It is unknown if the child was strapped in a seatbelt. Both were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The 39-year-old driver of the semi, Danilo Vukmanovic of St. Augustine, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. Highway 52 from Hampton to north of Cannon Falls is reduced to one lane each way due to construction, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Cannon Falls Ambulance, Hampton Fire Department and MnDOT responded to the fatal crash.

The highway was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated and cleared.