3-year-old killed in Lakeland shooting, police say

Lakeland police told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV that a 3-year-old is among two people who were killed in a deadly shooting Monday night.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Cambridge Cove Circle in Lakeland around 6:30 p.m. and found the child shot.

First responders were unable to save the toddler.

