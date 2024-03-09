3-year-old killed at Athens mobile home park, teen charged with murder, 2 more wanted

Three teens are facing charges after a child was shot and killed in Athens on Friday night.

Athens-Clarke County police say they were called to the Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting. They found three people, an adult and two children, shot.

One of the children died and the other child and adult were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Family confirmed to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that the child is 3-year-old Kyron Zarco.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Zarco was affectionately known “Baby Dro.”

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested 17-year-old Julian Cubillos, of Lawrenceville. He has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

He is currently being held in the Clarke County Jail.

Investigators have also obtained warrants for 16-year-old Jayden Brown and 18-year-old Dakious Echols. Once arrested, both will be charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

“I am sickened by this heinous crime, and my heart aches for the grieving family, friends and loved ones who are suffering such a tragic loss,” said ACCPD Chief of Police Jerry Saulters. “The Athens-Clarke County Police Department will dedicate our full strength and resources to bring the killers to justice.”

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

