3-year-old grazed by bullet on Easter Sunday in northwest Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating after they say a toddler was grazed by a bullet.

On Sunday, at 6:13 p.m., Atlanta Police were called out to the area of Rodney Cook Sr. Park near Vine Street NW & Thurmond Street NW about a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 3-year-old who had been grazed by a bullet.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

At this time, APD said the child is alert and conscious.

Police have not released details on what led to the child being grazed.

Investigators with APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to gather details.

The investigation is ongoing.

