3-year-old girl drowns in residential swimming pool in Cottage Grove

A 3-year-old girl drowned Thursday afternoon in a resident swimming pool in Cottage Grove, officials say.

Cottage Grove police were dispatched about 2:45 p.m. to the 8600 Block of Johansen Avenue South, where the girl had been found unresponsive in the pool, according to a news release issued by the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Neighbors and family members where attempting to resuscitate her when police arrived and took over lifesaving efforts, the news release said.

The girl was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was pronounced dead.

“The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department extends our condolences to the family and friends who are grieving from this tragedy,” the news release said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will assist Cottage Grove police in the investigation of the drowning, but no foul play is suspected.

No further information was immediately available.

