3-year-old girl dies in Ohio house fire; man critically injured

A 3-year-old girl died and a man was hurt in a house fire in central Ohio on Wednesday.

The fire was reported on Pierce Avenue in Lancaster around 3 p.m., our news partner at WBNS reported.

When medics arrived on the scene, they found a 55-year-old man lying in the front yard. He was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Firefighters went into the home and found the 3-year-old girl. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Lancaster Assistant Fire Chief Slade Schultz told WBNS.

Two dogs also died in the fire.

Two other children and a 54-year-old woman were able to escape the fire. A 5-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Schultz said the fire will have an impact on the whole community.

“Incidents like this are very traumatic to the whole community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family that’s been affected,” Schultz said.

The home didn’t have smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



