3-year-old girl dies after accidental drowning in Addis, police say
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Addis Police Department is investigating a reported drowning of a three-year-old girl on Wednesday.
According to Addis Police Assistant Chief Jason Langlois, the drowning happened on Rivers Edge Drive just off LA Highway 1 around 10:30 a.m.
The fire department and paramedics responded to the scene and the child was airlifted to the children’s hospital in Baton Rouge.
Authorities confirmed the child’s death was an accidental drowning.
