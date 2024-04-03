3-year-old girl dies after accidental drowning in Addis, police say

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Addis Police Department is investigating a reported drowning of a three-year-old girl on Wednesday.

According to Addis Police Assistant Chief Jason Langlois, the drowning happened on Rivers Edge Drive just off LA Highway 1 around 10:30 a.m.

Balloon release set for Southern University student killed in car crash

The fire department and paramedics responded to the scene and the child was airlifted to the children’s hospital in Baton Rouge.

Authorities confirmed the child’s death was an accidental drowning.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.