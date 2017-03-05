3-Year-Old Dies After 'Freak Accident', Car Rolled Back in Driveway Where He Was Playing

A three-year-old boy has died after a car rolled down his grandfather’s driveway and hit him.

Nicholas Minor was playing at his grandfather’s house in Ohio when the 2000 Grand Marquis car that was parked in the driveway started rolling backwards.

Read: Grandmother Arrested After 3-Year-Old Boy Shoots 4-Year-Old Brother

According to reports, John Marshall, 48, had come to sell Nicholas’ grandfather, Mark Minor, the vehicle and put a brick behind its wheel to prevent it from rolling back. When Marshall put the car in gear to start it, however, it speedily rolled down the hill.

Nicholas' grandfather tried to push the toddler out of the way but they were both hit and taken to the hospital, reports said.

Nicholas died on Wednesday of his injuries after fighting for his life in intensive care.

Minor remains in the hospital.

No charges have been filed as police ruled the tragedy a 'freak accident'.

Read: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Hanging Himself With Window Blind Cord

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

'No one plans to bury their baby and costs of doing so can be overwhelming,’ Ammie Smith Kennedy wrote on the page.

Watch: Father of Four Left Paralyzed After Being Hit By Freak Wave On Family Vacation

Related Articles: