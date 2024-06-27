3-year-old Cottage Grove drowning victim IDed

Authorities have released the name of a 3-year-old girl who drowned last week in Cottage Grove.

The Cottage Grove Police Department says Grai Violet-Louise Armstead drowned in a swimming pool at a house in the 8600 Block of Johansen Avenue South.

Police were dispatched to the house about 2:45 p.m. June 20, where the girl had been found unresponsive in the pool, officials said. Neighbors and family members were attempting to resuscitate her when police arrived and took over life-saving efforts. The girl was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was pronounced dead.

Kok Funeral Home in Cottage Grove is handling arrangements.

