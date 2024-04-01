3-year-old boy who walked away from home found dead in cattle watering hole in Alabama

A toddler was found dead in a small pond after he walked away from a home in Alabama, officials said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about a missing child around 5:50 p.m., last Monday.

Several agencies responded to the home of the missing child, where deputies searched the home and surrounding area. The sheriff's office said the child was "tragically" found in a small pond near the home.

Local outlets reported that the child's mother had been attending to another child when she realized the toddler was missing. The small pond was a watering hole for cattle.

Kyren Grey Andrews, 3, was found in a small pond after he walked out of his home in Clay County, Alabama on March 25.

Family says toddler was very loving

Police did not release the child's name, but family members have identified him as 3-year-old Kyren Grey Andrews.

Jessica Zachery, Kyren's mother's cousin, told USA TODAY, the 3-year-old was "always laughing and trying to find a new adventure to get into."

Zachery said Kyren loved to swim and play with his baby brother, adding that he "never met a stranger."

"His hugs were the warmest and most comforting hugs, and he could never have too many of them," Zachery said. "We will forever cherish the light, love, and laughter that he brought to all of us."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3-year-old found dead in watering hole for cattle in Alabama