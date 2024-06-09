3-year-old boy hospitalized after falling 30 feet out of window in Manchester, NH

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after falling around 30 feet from the third story of a Manchester, New Hampshire home Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a home just after 1:00 p.m. where the boy’s father told responders his son had fallen from a third-floor window.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for significant head and facial injuries.

Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin says the incident appears to be accidental.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW