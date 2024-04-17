3-year-old boy found submerged in Hillcrest Country Club pond Tuesday dies

A 3-year-old boy who was found submerged in a pond at Hillcrest Country Club Tuesday has died, Bartlesville police said Wednesday.

In a news release, BPD said police were called to a residence Tuesday in the 1200 block of Hampden Square at 4:12 p.m. after a 3-year-old was reported missing from the backyard.

A pond at Hillcrest Country Club

Officers initiated a search and the child was found at 4:48 p.m. unresponsive and fully submerged in a pond at the country club, which is located adjacent to the home. Police immediately began CPR and the child was transported by ambulance to Ascension Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville.

BPD's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division.

No further information is available at this time.

